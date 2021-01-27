Bell County teenager indicted for Capital Murder

The Bell County Grand Jury indicted 19-year-old Cedric Vernon Henderson Jr. on a Capital Murder charge.

He is accused of killing Kaitlyn Silverio, of Temple in Killeen in March of 2020, along with 18-year-old De’Juana Monte Williams.

Williams turned herself into the Police Headquarters and Henderson was located and apprehended in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road.

Officers found Silverio lying in Hereford Lane suffering from a gunshot wound on March 29th.

She was air lifted to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

She died at the hospital.