Bell County to become vaccination hub

Bell County will soon be serving as one of 28 COVID-19 vaccination hubs in Texas.

Bell County spokesman James Stafford said the state Department of State Health Services has allocated 3,900 doses to the Bell County Public Health District, with delivery anticipated within the next day or two.

Bell County officials have developed a plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccine through two vaccination centers, one each side of the county.

As more vaccine arrives, and as resources allow, there may be additional vaccine centers opened.

The Public Health District currently has over 4,000 people on its existing waitlist for vaccination.

In accordance with State guidelines and protocols, the plan is to begin scheduling vaccination appointments for eligible recipients within 24-48 hours of the vaccines being delivered.

The Public Health District plans to launch a new appointments system for those eligible for vaccination as early as Thursday, January 14.