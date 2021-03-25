Bell County to open two more vaccination days at Expo

BELTON, Texas – Bell County public health leaders have announced the Bell County Expo vaccination center would be open on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 30th and 31st to offer first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments for those two days will be posted on the County’s new schedule site BellCountyTX.com/Vax during business hours on Friday morning, March 26th.

In keeping with new guidance from Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Expo appointments will be open to anyone over the age of 16, regardless of occupation or medical history.

County officials plan to open the Expo once more in late April to administer second doses to everyone being vaccinated next week. Those appointments will be posted next week.

Source: Bell County