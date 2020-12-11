Bell County upgrades back to health Threat Level One

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District has upgraded to Threat Level One to warn everyone of the possible surge during this holiday season.

“Holiday shopping could certainly be a factor. If we have more people gathering and going to stores and things like that, leading to those crowds absolutely that could be a factor and COVID fatigue. People that are just kind of tired of the restrictions, tired of wearing a mask. If we have more people that are falling off of the COVID prevention recommendations, that could be a factor, as well,” says Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell.

While McLennan County had to drop back to 50 percent occupancy and close their bars, Bell County hasn’t reached the 15 percent hospitalization level which would make this necessary.

“We don’t want to wait to increase that threat level for the next surge. We want to make sure people understand that they can help prevent that from happening by taking these common sense measures – socially distancing, masking, washing your hands. If people help us by doing these things, we don’t have to see another surge after the Christmas holiday,” says Robison-Chadwell.

With the vaccine distribution on the horizon, it has increased COVID-19 fatigue within the community.

“People might be kind of thinking, ‘Oh wow, no big deal. We’re going to have a vaccine soon.’ But it’s going to take take months to administer that vaccine to a lot of people. So we need to remember that not only is it not available yet, even when it is available, it’s going to take some time before it’s administered to enough people for it to be protective. So we’re not out of this yet,” says Robison-Chadwell.