Bell County Vehicle Registration closes lobbies to the general public starting Wednesday

Belton, Texas – Bell County Vehicle Registration lobbies will be closed to the general public beginning Wednesday, March 18th.

In an effort to reduce the need for in-person transactions, Governor Abbott issued a statement on March 16, 2020, granting a temporary extension to obtain initial registration, renewal of registration, vehicle titling, and renewal of a permanent disabled parking placard.

Governor Abbott also granted a temporary extension for an individual with an expired 30-day temporary permit to obtain another permit or Texas registration. This temporary waiver is in effect until 60 days after TxDMV notifies the public that normal vehicle registration, vehicle titling and related services have resumed.



Online vehicle registration renewal services are available at Texas.gov as well as mailing in your renewal notice with your payment to the Vehicle Registration offices. Current Insurance and Vehicle Safety Inspections are still required.



What this means is your registration is still due, but you have more time to get it renewed without worrying about getting a ticket for expired registration.

When the Governor and TxDMV give the “All Clear”, you will have 60 days from that point to complete your renewals without penalties.