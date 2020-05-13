Bell County Vehicle Registration open by appointment only

BELTON, Texas- The Bell County Vehicle Registration is open by appointment only.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is not included in the list of businesses to reopen; therefore, Vehicle Titling and Registration is not considered an essential business.

Governor Abbott issued a statement granting a temporary extension to obtain initial registration, renewal of registration, vehicle titling, and renewal of a permanent disabled parking placard.

Governor Abbott also granted a temporary extension for an individual with an expired 30-day temporary permit to obtain another permit or Texas registration.

This temporary waiver is in effect until 60 days after TxDMV notifies the public that normal vehicle registration, vehicle titling and related services have resumed.

TxDMV has informed law enforcement agencies of the temporary waiver.

You will not receive a citation for expired registration until after the 60 days have passed.

The 60 day countdown has NOT started.

Bell County Vehicle Registration offices are open by appointment only to limit the number of customers in the lobbies.

To make an appointmen:

1. Go to www.bellcountytx.com/tac

2. Click the RED ‘Make Appointments Online at Belton, Killeen or Temple Offices’

3. Select the office most convenient to you 4. Complete the Appointment Form