Bell County Voter Palooza coming this weekend

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The 2020 Voter Palooza will be taking place in Bell County this Saturday.

From 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Bell County residents can head to this free voter registration event.

Volunteer deputy registrars will register voters in real time from the safety and comfort of their vehicles. There will be seven locations throughout the county, which are listed below, and will get residents ready for the November elections.

Vote-by-Mail applications and information on Early Voting and Election Day locations and times will also be available to the voter.

The locations are: