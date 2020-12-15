Bell County Woman Arrested for Vehicle Theft

Killeen,Tx- Killeen Police have arrested one woman in connection to several stolen vehicles.

One woman is in custody after officers conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block Nolan Avenue and located several stolen vehicles on the property.

Killeen Police was contacted by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in locating a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracker out of their agency. The GPS showed the location of the stolen vehicle, a 2008 Silver Mercedes, in the back yard of the residence.

Upon arrival, officers observed the stolen vehicle parked in the backyard of the residence with another vehicle parked in the driveway. The vehicle in the driveway was found to also be stolen out of Copperas Cove.

A search warrant was secured for the residence and officers recovered two stolen firearms out of Harker Heights, narcotics, the keys to the stolen vehicles and a large amount of identifying information. Chelsea Smith, 28, was found to have five outstanding warrants for Burglary of Vehicle and one for Debit/Credit Card Abuse. The warrants were from the Belton, Nolanville and Harker Heights Police Departments.

Smith was transported to the Bell County Jail.