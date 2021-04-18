Bell County woman reported missing

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department wants your help finding a missing woman.

73-year-old Janet Bartoo was last seen leaving her residence at 11:00 am Saturday in a chocolate brown 2010 Ford Explorer displaying Texas License plate CT3V003.

The vehicle also displays a US Navy sticker on the back window of the vehicle.

Mrs. Bartoo suffers from Dementia and becomes disorientated easily.

The sheriff’s office says Bartoo did not inform family members that she was leaving or where she might be going.

If anyone has information on where Janet Bartoo may be or where she is headed, please call the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at (254) 933-5412 or simply call 911.