Bell County working on getting more people vaccinated

BELL COUNTY, Texas – On March 29th, 2021, the state of Texas opened up the eligibility for people over the age of 16 to be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Bell County shares how they are working on getting more people vaccinated by April 19th.

Since hearing the news that people over the age of 16 are eligible to get the vaccine, we’ve seen some excitement from the younger crowd.

“I have older parents and older grandparents that I want to be around, and I think this is the first step to moving towards a normal life,” says college student Camille Cox.

In Bell County, this normal life means getting people through the system as fast as possible.

“We also recently worked with the county to partner up with a group called Curative, so they will start running clinics a little later this month to increase the volume of vaccinations,” says Bell County Health Department spokesperson Amanda Chadwell.

With Texas opening up the eligibility to younger people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Bell County is focusing on the older population.

“We’re going to prioritize doing small clinics for churches, home-bound health clinics, those kinds of things. To try to target those elderly populations, as well,” says Chadwell.

Now the question is, will there be enough vaccines for everyone?

“We haven’t really seen the surge in demand with the change of eligibility yet,” says Chadwell.

In fact, Bell County has had an issue with people not showing up to their appointments.

“I do ask people to please don’t make appointments in 19 different places, and then not cancel their appointments when you’re able to get the vaccine. That what appears to be happening when people don’t show up,” says Chadwell.

Baylor student Payton Peréz says this won’t be a problem with her.

“It’s really important for me to just get back to how we were over a year ago – being able to go back to concerts, going on vacation – and I’m just really excited to enjoy life again with lots of people,” Peréz says.