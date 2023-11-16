BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The search for “forever homes” for 15 children in the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) will end this Friday, as twelve families finalize adoptions during Bell County Adoption Day.

November is National Adoption Month, and Bell County’s Adoption Day is among several events dedicated to celebrating adoptions and highlighting the need for adoptive families. This event will take place at 9 a.m. at the Bell County Justice Center, located at 1201 Huey Drive in Belton.

DFPS says staff constantly searches for adoptive parents who are willing to open their hearts and homes for children of all ages, from newborn babies to teenagers. Some of these children have special medical, physical or emotional needs – but their biggest need is that of a forever home.

Those interested in becoming a foster-to-adopt parent can log onto to the www.adoptchildren.org website. You can also call toll-free at 1-800-233-3405.