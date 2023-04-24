NOLANVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person has died and four more people have been injured in a major accident on Interstate 14, near the Nolanville hill.

At least seven different agencies responded to the scene – including both the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Coordinato and Central Bell Fire and Rescue. Killeen, Fort Hood, Belton, Salado, the Sparta VFD and the Texas Department of Transportation also responded.

According to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, the accident has shut down westbound traffic from Simmons Road to Paddy Hamilton Road. The accident involved five vehicles – including an 18-wheeler transporting roughly 8,500 gallons of fuel.

Stafford says that as a result of this accident, the section of westbound I-14 between Simmons Road and Paddy Hamilton Road will be closed for the rest of the day.

FOX 44 News has learned that the driver of the 18-wheeler has died. Four other individuals were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Two others refused care at the scene.

Stafford says this incident was the result of many different collisions on Monday morning. The initial accident occurred at 6:08 a.m., between a Pontiac and an 18-wheeler transporting lumber. This collision disabled the Pontiac and its lights.

As a result, the driver of the Pontiac attempted to flag down traffic. Another driver in a pickup stopped to render aid. A silver vehicle later lost control and collided with the pickup.

Stafford says all the drivers and passengers of the four vehicles were able to clear the area before the 18-wheeler fuel transport collided with all the vehicles.

Also, first responders intentionally allowed the fire to burn until TxDOT was able to create a dam. The purpose of the dam was to prevent any fuel run-off entering the nearby water system.