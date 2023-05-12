KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District’s graduation season kicks off as 180 students will walk their first stage tonight.

The district says Central Texas College will celebrate graduation, while 180 of the new college graduates will be headed back to high school for a few days before participating in another commencement ceremony.

A total of 180 Killeen ISD high school seniors are set to receive Associate’s degrees through the district’s Early College High School, STEM Academy or Culinary program. The partnership programs between Killeen ISD and CTC allow students to complete two years of college simultaneously with their four years of high school free of charge.

Friday night’s CTC graduation is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Bell County Expo Center, and will be streamed live here: www.killeenisd.org/livetv.

The Killeen ISD Class of 2023 is just shy of 2,500 students, and includes 40 students preparing to serve their country by enlisting in the military. About 400 seniors earned 683 industry certifications in their chosen career fields through the Killeen ISD Career Center, and two are National Merit Scholars.

Early College High School will conduct its graduation at 3 p.m. on May 24 at the Expo Center. Other Killeen ISD graduations are Chaparral High School at 7 p.m. on May 24, Harker Heights High School at 9 a.m. on May 26, Shoemaker High at 2 p.m. on May 26, Killeen High at 2 p.m. on May 27 and Ellison High at 7 p.m. on May 27 – all at the Expo Center.

All graduation ceremonies will be streamed live on KISDTV Channel 17 and online at www.killeenisd.org/livetv.

The last day of school for Killeen ISD students is May 25.