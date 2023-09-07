Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police officers are investigating a crash that ended with two people in critical condition Wednesday night.

At 9:44 p.m., an officer saw two vehicles driving recklessly and racing on W.S. Young Drive. While trying to stop the cars, the officer’s car collided with a red compact car going east on Poage Avenue.

The collision threw two people from the car. The officer tried to keep the man and woman alive until paramedics arrived.

A helicopter took the man who was driving to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and an ambulance took the woman to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center. Both are in critical condition. The officer received minor injuries.

The Killeen Police Traffic Unit and the Internal Affairs Unit are working in conjunction on this investigation. This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.