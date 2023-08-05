Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Saturday afternoon.

Officers went to the 1700 block of S. 31st Street at 5:57 p.m. on Saturday after getting a call about a shooting. They found two men with non-life-threatening injuries who were taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police there were two suspects. One drove off in a black vehicle while the other was behind the wheel of a red SUV.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously here.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.