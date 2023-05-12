TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Dozens of dogs were rescued from a structure fire in Temple on Friday morning.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a structure fire in the area of S. 22nd Street and Heritage Street at approximately 11:38 a.m. The first crews on scene found heavy smoke coming from a home located at 806 S. 22nd Street. The fire was called in by nearby workers who noticed smoke in the area.

(Courtesy: Temple Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, and brought the incident under control at 11:50 a.m. However, tactics quickly turned to rescue when it was noted there were several animals in the house.

Firefighters pulled 24 dogs from inside the structure. At first, only six were found to be alert and breathing on their own. Through vigorous stimulation, providing oxygen and some medical care, firefighters and EMS crews were able to successfully revive 14 of the 18 remaining dogs which suffered from smoke inhalation.

(Courtesy: Temple Fire & Rescue)

No residents were home at the time of the call, and no other injuries have been reported.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with nine units and 22 personnel. The Temple Police Department, Temple EMS and Temple Animal Services were also on scene.

Animal Services is working to provide additional care to the animals that were surrendered. The

cause of the fire is currently under investigation.