Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th.

Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.

Officers found N’Gaojia and another victim in the 13000 block of St. HWY 195 just after 5 p.m. on March 22nd. N’Gaojia died from her wounds while the other victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Almost five months later, the Bell County District Attorney’s office brought a murder charge against Christian Weston. His bond is set at $605,000 for the murder charge and an unrelated charge of carrying a weapon.

Christian Lamar Weston.

This was Killeen’s 9th homicide of 2022.