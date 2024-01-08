KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Citizens across Killeen will experience a total solar eclipse in exactly three months on April 8, 2024, and City officials want to ensure that community members are prepared.

The City says a solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly between the earth and sun, blocking the sun from a viewer on earth. Killeen’s population of 160,000 is expected to double over this four-day period.

Killeen has a prime location in the path of the 2024 eclipse, as it’s in the direct path of totality when the sky will darken at 1:36 p.m. in the afternoon – lasting four minutes and 16 seconds.

During the City’s townhall in December 2023, citizens were provided with information on preparedness, plans, events and safe solar eclipse glasses for the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Emergency officials say there’s no need to panic, but citizens must “prepare for the inconvenience.” Here are some main points provided:

Traffic impact : Heavy congestion is expected on major roads with traffic (Neighborhood/Community roads not expected to be as congested; avoid roads around planned events); Due to the traffic, it may take First Responders longer to arrive to an emergency call.

: Heavy congestion is expected on major roads with traffic (Neighborhood/Community roads not expected to be as congested; avoid roads around planned events); Due to the traffic, it may take First Responders longer to arrive to an emergency call. Gasoline: Recommended to fill up four days before the eclipse (April 4), which should be enough to last until April 9.

Recommended to fill up four days before the eclipse (April 4), which should be enough to last until April 9. Groceries: Officials expect this time period to compare to crowds during a busy holiday weekend in stores, so suggest early shopping.

Officials expect this time period to compare to crowds during a busy holiday weekend in stores, so suggest early shopping. Wireless Network: “Text if you can, call if you must.” Wireless networks are not expected to crash, but there will be more citizens in our area using cellular devices; A reminder that Bell County 911 has a text option, so if there is a non-life-threatening emergency, it is advised to use that option. Video call services and apps will further slow the network. Home internet may be affected if connected to your cellular network and, if so, it will also be slower.

“Text if you can, call if you must.” Wireless networks are not expected to crash, but there will be more citizens in our area using cellular devices; A reminder that Bell County 911 has a text option, so if there is a non-life-threatening emergency, it is advised to use that option. Video call services and apps will further slow the network. Home internet may be affected if connected to your cellular network and, if so, it will also be slower. Businesses: The City held two business townhalls in 2023; Businesses must prepare for the increase in population; It is recommended that businesses use forecasting systems and stock up as if it’s a special shopping weekend; curbside pickup and online ordering systems will be essential; business and employee hours may need to be adjusted around the eclipse time.

The City says it’s never okay to stare directly at the sun without eyewear and for an event like this, it’s especially dangerous. The Killeen Civic and Conference Center has a limited number of approved solar eclipse glasses available for free, while supplies last. Residents may pick up one pair per person during normal business hours. (visitkilleen.com)

It is recommended that solar eclipse glasses have an ISO 12312-2 Safety standard if used. Residents can also contact Central Texas College’s Mayborn Science Center and Planetarium for best advice on proper eyewear for this upcoming solar eclipse.

The Killeen Libraries will also be providing eclipse eyewear. Both the Main and Copper Mountain Branches will host eight informational eclipse sessions during the month of March. They will also have crafts for adults, teens, young children and parents. Citizens must participate in at least one entire 25-minute program session to receive a pair of eclipse glasses. The dates are on www.KilleenTexas.gov/Eclipse and times are tentative.

For those who may be hosting an eclipse watch party, the City has opened a Watch Party form for all to complete. This will be for those who are hosting either private or public events. The Convention and Visitor’s Bureau will have a list of public events on their website. The form can be accessed at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Eclipse.

Due to the heavy crowds and expected congestion, the City is encouraging residents to participate in the “Celebrate Solar at Home” concept. Community members can gather their neighbors or family members and have an event in their own backyard with solar eclipse-themed decorations and eclipse eyewear. CTC’s KNCT-FM 91.3 radio will have live coverage all day and the Killeen CVB will also have a playlist provided.

Killeen has 2,500 rooms in 40 hotels across the city and all brand hotels have been sold out in the area. For rooms that are left, the average price is $300, but going for as much as $900 per night. Citizens can go to www.VisitKilleen.com/SolarEclipse for lodging, dining and more eclipse information. Local businesses have a unique opportunity to attract visitors and increase revenue. The City has also held two business townhalls with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce that covered topics such as marketing strategies, staffing plans, predicted impact, planned events, and safety measures. More tips can be found at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Eclipse.

City of Killeen offices will be open on April 8, although the Killeen Independent School District and Fort Cavazos have planned to be closed with essential personnel only.

Killeen Parks and Recreation Department will host a Laser Light Show on Saturday, Apr. 6 at sunset outside the Lions Club Park Family Recreation Center

The City of Killeen has partnered with Central Texas College and the Mayborn Science Theater/Planetarium for the 2024 Solar Eclipse. The Mayborn Science Theater is the only planetarium within a 70-mile radius and the school is hosting several activities during the 2024 Solar Eclipse weekend that can be viewed at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Eclipse.

The City’s December 2023 townhall, as well as the joint press conference with CTC in November 2022 can be viewed on that website. The City has also been working with the following organizations in preparation for the event: The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, Innovation Black Chamber, Hispanic Chamber, National Mounted Warrior Museum, III Corps and Fort Hood, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, the Killeen Independent School District, Bell County Emergency Management and Bell County.

The City’s Emergency Management team and staff have been working on safety plans since Spring 2021, as safety is the City’s top priority.

For more information, visit the City of Killeen Solar Eclipse website at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Eclipse and/or the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Eclipse site at www.KilleenEclipse.us. Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications at www.KilleenTexas.gov/OEM.