Harker Heights (FOX 44/KWKT) – Firefighters in Harker heights battled a house fire Wednesday morning.

They received a call about a structure fire around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Tomahawk Drive. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage area of a home.

Firefighters put the flames out in roughly 15 minutes, but not before the fire did significant damage to the garage.

The fire displaced three adults and killed one pet. The Red Cross is helping the adults find a place to stay.

The Fire Marshall believes the fire was an accident, but the exact cause is unknown at this time.