Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said a 28-year-old Bastrop man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for the February 2020 murder of a Temple woman.

Luke Matthew Cuellar remained in the Bell County Jail since his arrest in March 2020. He was charged in connection with the death of 64-year-old Ann Smith Evans – who was found dead in her home in the 400 block of Wisconsin Avenue by officers who went there on a call of a welfare concern.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke ordered an autopsy after police originally listed the case as a suspicious death. The autopsy resulted it in being listed as a homicide.

Jail records show that Cuellar was originally booked in on a charge of tampering with physical evidence and giving a false statement to obtain property or credit on March 22, 2020. As the investigation unfolded, he was later charged with murder on April 15. Cuellar was the boyfriend of the victim’s granddaughter.

The autopsy indicated there was a puncture wound to her neck. Various items from her home were later found in an area pawn shop.