Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Four men are facing criminal charges after a sting operation conducted by the Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

During Operation Save Our Youth, detectives posed as underage teens on several social media platforms. The detectives say the suspects contacted them in an attempt to solicitate sex.

Stephan McArthur Wilson John Alexander Caruth, II

Police say the suspects are 32-year-old John Alexander Caruth of Killeen, 22-year-old Stephan McArthur Wilson of Fort Cavazos, 23-year-old Nirajan Oli of California, and 52-year-old Allen Julius Sistrunk of Harker Heights.

The department says the goal of the operation was to decrease the number of cases received for minors being exploited and victimized by adults while using internet applications.

According to the Bell County Jail, Caruth and Wilson are being held on $50,000 bond each. The other two suspects are not listed on the jail roster at this time.

The Killeen Police Department would like to remind parents to be cautious of these social media apps and monitor their children’s online activity.