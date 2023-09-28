Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Killeen Fire Department believes construction work sparked a fire that damaged four apartments and left six people without homes Thursday afternoon.

The first alarm came from the apartments in the 900 block of West Adams Avenue just before 3 p.m. The Villa Capri apartments are at that address.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames shooting from an apartment on the second floor. They quickly called for back up and eventually had five engines, a ladder truck, a rescue truck, and 36 firefighters and chiefs at the scene.

They had the fire under control in roughly 75 minutes, but the fire had severely damaged four apartments on the second floor. The four apartments below them also received heavy water damage.

Killeen’s Emergency Management division stepped in to help the six people displaced by the fire. There were no injuries reported because of the fire.

Firefighters say construction work on the second floor apartments caused the accidental fire.

Harker Heights Fire Department and Copperas Cove Fire Department covered normal services while Killeen firefighters battled the blaze.