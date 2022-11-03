TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A 68-year-old man is dead in a Temple vehicle accident.

Temple Police Department officers responded to the 3200 block of E Avenue H at around 8:23 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a traffic accident. A Ford Flex SUV was traveling westbound, when the driver swerved into the path of a truck traveling eastbound – resulting in a collision.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford Flex died on scene. The driver of the truck was not injured. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.