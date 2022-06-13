TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Portions of Temple’s 6th Street will close on Monday and last until this Friday.

This is part of the ongoing City Center project, closing for waterline service tie-ins in two phases.

The two phases will last half the week each. Phase One will close 6th Street, from Adams Avenue to Central Avenue, while Phase Two will close the intersection of 6th Street and Central Avenue. You can see the maps below for more details.

Phase One map.

Phase Two map.

Detours will be implemented in the area, and access will be maintained to all businesses. Drivers should use caution and pay attention to all traffic control devices.