TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Temple Public Library have donated $83,000 to the City of Temple for the purchase of a brand-new bookmobile.

The City says this generous donation marks a significant milestone in the mission to expand access to literature and knowledge across the community. The bookmobile is a mobile library unit the City says will play a pivotal role in reaching out to the community at various locations – including pop-up visits, schools and daycares, senior centers, churches, festivals and other events.

(Courtesy: City of Temple)

(Courtesy: City of Temple)

(Courtesy: City of Temple)

The Temple Public Library’s Outreach Division will operate the bookmobile and offer the same services as the library – encompassing card registration, checkouts and returns of materials, engaging programming, reference services and notary services.

The City says that while the Library Master Plan unveiled in April 2023 proposed the establishment of branch libraries, Library Director Natalie McAdams highlights the bookmobile’s indispensable value.

“The bookmobile represents the most cost-effective means to connect with our community members right where they are,” said McAdams. “While the city may envision building additional branches over the next decade, the library cannot delay in providing essential services to its neighbors dispersed across the city. The bookmobile will be a crucial link in bringing the joy of reading to children, supporting low-income families, engaging seniors, and aiding individuals with disabilities who may face challenges in traveling to the downtown library or a potential future branch.”

The City says that The Friends of the Temple Public Library will be recognized for their support and the Bookmobile purchase at the City Council Meeting on August 3.