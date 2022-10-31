KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: Officers have announced on Monday that the suspect in this Killeen officer involved shooting is in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of E. Veterans Memorial Blvd in reference to a 911 call about a carjacking.

Officers were told that a suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and stole the victim’s white sedan.

At approximately 2:48 p.m., officers responded to a 911 about a robbery and a suspicious armed subject at the AutoZone parking lot located at 502 Veterans Memorial Blvd. When officers arrived, they located the armed suspect.

Officers then attempted to make contact with the suspect, giving him multiple commands to drop his weapon and detain him. The suspect continued to move throughout the area on 10th Street, when he attempted to hijack a pickup truck that was passing by.

Officers continued to contain the suspect from the public, when he jumped into a nearby marked police car that was unoccupied. As officers continued to give the suspect commands to disarm himself and surrender, he started to drive off and officers discharged their duty weapons, striking him.

The suspect drove into small brush and tree line, coming to a stop. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing, being led by the Rangers.

According to protocol, the two officers, Officer Michael Swan, a 16-year veteran, and Officer Jennifer Amezquita, a 4-year veteran, will be placed on administrative leave.

There is video of the incident circulating on social media, and Killeen PD is requesting for those who may have these videos or any other information to contact the department at (254) 501-8800.