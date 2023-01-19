LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Academy Independent School District will move to a four-day instructional week for the 2023-2024 school year.

The district says this vote was unanimous at Wednesday’s school board meeting. There were several reasons why this change was proposed, including recruiting and retaining the best educators in Central Texas and reducing class sizes – which the district says will benefit academic achievement.

The 2023-2024 school year will begin in early August and end before Memorial Day in May. Next year’s school day will increase by ten minutes compared to the current school start and end times to ensure Academy ISD meets the Texas Education Agency’s threshold of 75,600 in-person operational minutes for the school year.

The district says its first semester will conclude before winter break, and the week-long Thanksgiving and Spring breaks will remain. The final calendar details will be solidified soon.

For more information, you can visit www.academyisd.net.