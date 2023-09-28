LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, Texas (FOX 44) – Academy Independent School District Superintendent Billy Harlan has announced his retirement from education.

The district said Thursday that the announcement comes after Harlan’s fifth year as superintendent. His retirement will go into effect December 31. Harlan has been in education for 28 years.

“Serving the students and families of Academy has been some of the best of my career,” said

Harlan. “Thank you, AISD Family, for blessing me and my family with your trust, collaboration,

and friendship.”