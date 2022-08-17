Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police say an officer stopping a car with a headlight out found the driver was wanted in Cameron in a child sex abuse case.

A Temple Police spokesperson said that around 10:30 p.m. Monday night officers stopped a white 2009 Toyota Corolla in the 1700 block of Scott Boulevard for having its right headlight out.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as Damion Corona, said he didn’t have a driver’s license and identified himself verbally.

Officers discovered Corona had a warrant out of Cameron PD for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child.

Dispatch confirmed the warrant, and Corona was taken into custody.

Police also said that inside his vehicle, officers found two small plastic baggies in the center console – one containing marijuana and the other containing methamphetamine.

Corona was taken to the Bell County Jail. He remained there Wednesday on the possession charge, another unrelated criminal trespass charge, and the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 out of Cameron. His bond was set at a total of $156,000.