KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – AdventHealth Central Texas will host a drive-thru flu shot clinic this Wednesday.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. behind the hospital, near the Emergency Department Entrance – located at 2201 S. Clear Creek Road. No appointments are necessary.

AdventHealth says professionals will be giving the vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Anyone six months of age or older can get vaccinated. Those at higher risk for flu complications, including seniors over 65 years, pregnant women, children under five years of age and people with certain health conditions, are especially encouraged to get vaccinated.

AdventHealth says people may be able to pass the flu to someone else before experiencing any symptoms. In addition to getting vaccinated, you can protect yourself and others from the flu by continuing to use these simple steps:

1) Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 30 seconds.

2) Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve.

3) Stay home when sick and talk to a health care provider early if symptoms begin.

AdventHealth says a second drive-thru flu clinic will be held at its sister hospital, AdventHealth Rollins Brook on November 1, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The address is 608 N. Key Avenue in Lampasas.