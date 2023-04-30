Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police Officers are looking for the person who shot and killed a 42-year-old man Sunday afternoon.

Officers went to the 1700 block of Old FM 440 at 3:30 p.m. Sunday after getting a call about a shooting inside a home. When they arrived, they found Kenny Ray Morgan. He had a gunshot wound and there were no signs of life.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Morgan dead at 4:24 p.m. This is the third murder in Killeen this year.

No arrests have been made in this shooting so far. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.