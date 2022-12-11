Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police Officers are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Police received a call about a shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive.

Officers found one man with a bullet wound and an ambulance took him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of Sunday night, police officers had not identified any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.