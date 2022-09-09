Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened Friday evening.

Officers went to the 1100 block of North General Bruce Drive after getting a call at 8:38 p.m. about someone in camouflage, robbing a hotel clerk at gunpoint.

According to police, no one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.