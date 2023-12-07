Temple (FOX 44/KWKT) — Temple Police officers are investigating a deadly crash that took place around 3:20 p.m. on Avenue H.

Officers say a vehicle made a U-turn in the middle of the loop when a second vehicle slammed into it on the driver’s side. The driver of the turning vehicle died from his injuries, while a passenger in that car went to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

Police had to shut down the southbound lanes of the loop and direct traffic to East Adams Avenue while crews cleaned up the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

