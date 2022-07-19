TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Two overnight shootings in Temple are under investigation.

The department says the first incident was a drive-by shooting which occurred in the 1400 block of E. Barton Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

No injuries have been reported, but a vehicle was struck multiple times. No suspects have been identified.

The department says the second shooting incident occurred in the 800 block of E. Downs Avenue. Officers were dispatched to this scene around 12:18 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported in this shooting either, but a residence was struck multiple times. No suspects have been identified.

Officers are working to determine if the second shooting is connected to the drive-by shooting from late Monday night.

This cases are under investigation. If you have any information on either of these shootings, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.