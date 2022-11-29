KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Armed Services YMCA has a big day on Tuesday, and they need your help.

The goal is to make sure military families have everything they need. The Killeen center has big fundraising goals, so it is holding its first ever Day of Giving.

ASYMCA Director of Financial Development Cori Risner says combating food insecurity among veterans and those enlisted has become a big project for them. She says that recently, the ASYMCA has fed over 3,000 families a week – and this is still not filling the gap. $50 can feed a family for a week.

“When we think about our military families and what they’re doing for us on a daily basis, for our country, on a daily basis, how can we give back? What can we do more?,” said Risner. “And so, we are asking the communities around us and all over the country to help us.”

The ASYMCA has many additional programs the donations support – such as child care, camps and much more.

There are many ways to donate. You can donate online or call 1-800-299-5989 from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. You can Text-to-Donate at 254-637-0699. You can also scan the QR code below for Text-to-Donate. By scanning the QR code, the right keywords will auto-populate. If you just type in the number, you can send the phrase ASYMCA GIVE to opt-in.

FOX 44’s Adam Hooper will also be here live throughout Tuesday to give updates from the Day of Giving.