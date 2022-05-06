Belton (FOX 44) — Belton Police have witness accounts and video footage of the fight that led to Jose ‘Joe’ Ramirez, Jr.‘s death, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 44 News.

In the affidavit for Caysen Tyler Allison, police say officers went to Belton High School on Tuesday, May 3rd after hearing someone had stabbed a student.

Ramirez was rushed to the hospital, where officers observed that he had multiple stab wounds and slash injuries to his chest, back, legs, and arm.

Witnesses told officers that Caysen Tyler Allison stabbed Ramirez during a fight in a school restroom. Police say they obtained video of Allison stabbing Ramirez with a knife.

Allison is then accused of running away after the fight. Officers arrested him at his home.

According to the affidavit, Allison admitted to stabbing Ramirez in a sworn statement. Police say Allison was informed of his rights and waived them before making the statement.

Officers searched Allison’s home and say they found a folding knife that appeared to be covered in blood.

Caysen Tyler Allison is in the Bell County jail facing a charge of murder. His bond is set at $1,000,000.