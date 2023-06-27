Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police Officers have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that ended with a woman dead on May 1, 2023. The victim was identified at 48-year-old Rasha Kendrick.

42-year-old Michael Terrance Sneed is in the Bell County Jail on a charge of Accident Involving Death. His bond is set at $75,000. The Killeen Police Department says Sneed turned himself in after Justice of the peace Gregory Johnson issued an arrest warrant on Monday.

According to police officers, Kendrick entered the outside lane and an Infinity Sedan going east hit her. Right after that, a red or orange Dodge Journey also hit Kendrick.

An ambulance took Kendrick to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights in critical condition. She died from her injuries at 12:53 a.m.

The driver of the Infinity stopped to help Kendrick, but the other driver kept going. That person could face criminal charges.