Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A Killeen Police officer making a traffic stop on Sunday discovered the driver was wanted in a 2019 child injury case.

Quartesha Tarshail Milligan was taken into custody following the stop of her SUV for a traffic violation near Central Texas Expressway and Gateway Drive in Killeen.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the warrant was obtained following an investigation follow up to a police response to a call March 4, 2019 – when officers were dispatched to McLane Children’s Hospital regarding a child with a head injury.

The eleven-month-old child was admitted to the Intensive Care unit.

Through the investigation, it was discovered that the victim’s stepmother told a CPS special investigator that the child was shaken at a residence in the 2900 block of Cantabrian Drive.

As the investigation continued, an arrest warrant for Milligan was obtained on April 17, 2019.

During the traffic stop when Milligan was identified as being named in the warrant, she was placed in handcuffs and transported first to the Killeen City Jail – then transferred to Bell County.

She remained there on Tuesday, with her bond set at $100,000 – plus an additional $750 on a separate theft charge.