Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old man sought in a 2022 case has been arrested when a response to a domestic disturbance call Saturday led to officers finding he was wanted in the earlier investigation.

The arrest came after officers arrived at a local hamburger restaurant and were told that a man and woman had been involved in a verbal altercation. When the officers ran a computer check on the man it showed the active warrant for sexual assault of a child.

The original investigation began October 14, 2022 when officers were looking into an assault case. The victim told detectives that she had had a relationship with the suspect for two years. It was later discovered that there had been a sexual relationship when the victim was 14 years old. Detectives presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s office and a complaint was issued naming Shamarr Marchaun Schlarkley as a suspect. A warrant charging sexual assault of a child was then issued by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

This new argument led to attracting police attention to Scharkley and hence his arrest. He was booked into the Bell County Jail with his bond set at $250,000.