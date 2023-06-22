Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Killeen Police Department says it has found the person who committed a murder on Christmas Eve in 2022.

Demetrius Isaiah Patterson is in the Bell County Jail, accused of killing Clint Demtri Jones. Patterson’s bond is set at $500,000.

KPD Detectives gave their findings to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, which presented it to the grand jury. The jury then indicted Patterson on a murder charge. Police say Patterson was extradited from Rockdale County, Georgia, where he was already in custody on an unrelated Aggravated Assault charge.

On December 24th, 2022, officers went to the 3300 block of Hereford Lane on a shooting call. They found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures.

Jones succumbed to his injuries and Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman declared him deceased at 2:44 a.m. It was the 22nd murder in Killeen that year.