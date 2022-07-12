Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police have tracked down a 31-year-old man suspected of shooting at two men at a local apartment complex on April 26, 2021.

Police say it happened very early in the morning at the Renata Square Apartments in the 1800 block of East Avenue K. They were called at 12:59 a.m., and upon arrival found one man with a gunshot wound. They were told shots were fired at two men from a silver Nissan.

Officers developed Kenneth Dewayne Rector as a suspect in the case, and obtained an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 9:12 p.m. on July 11, officers got a tip that Rector may have been at Jeff Hamilton Park – in the 500 block of South 14th Street. As officers arrived, they spotted three men running into a home nearby.

More units soon arrived at the scene – with two of the three men coming out of the home. They were detained, identified and later released.

The third man then came out, and was identified as Rector. He was taken to the Bell County Jail on the aggravated assault charge.

It was also determined that Rector had outstanding arrest warrants obtained by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department for evading arrest with a vehicle and assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction. He remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, with a total bond of $160,000.