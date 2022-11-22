Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made in a Killeen shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.

Detectives with Killeen PD’s Criminal Investigation Division presented this case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Monday. A complaint was returned charging 28-year-old Cesar Pena-Euresti with Deadly Conduct Discharges Firearm Towards Habitation, Building, Person.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Pena-Euresti on Tuesday. His bond is set at $100,000.

Killeen Police previously told FOX 44 News that a woman was struck by a stray bullet and was wounded during an incident of a man firing shots in her neighborhood.

Police were sent to the vicinity of Suzie Street and Andover Drive at 8:50 a.m. Sunday on a report of shots being fired. Officers arrived in moments and found Pena-Euresti outside of a residence in the 2600 block of Andover Drive.

As they investigated, officers discovered a stray bullet hit a woman who was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – where she was later listed as “stable.”

Pena-Euresti was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail, where he was awaiting formal charges on Monday morning. Police said they believed he was a a Fort Hood soldier.