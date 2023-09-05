Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen police report a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of two people back in April.

Dyllan Ricardo Felder was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the case.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says the arrest is connected to an incident that occurred April 30 in the 800 block of Valley Road. Officers were called to that location on a report of gunshots being heard. On arrival they found two victims, a man and a woman.

Miramontez said the investigation revealed that the woman was involved in an argument with a man who said she owed him money. The eventual male victim was in another room and herd the altercation begin and went to investigate. That is when the man, later identified as Felder, is believed to have produced a firearm and discharged it, wounding both the man and the woman. He then fled the residence.

Police were able to identify a suspect and obtained warrants for the two charges. On Monday, law enforcement on Fort Cavazos identified Felder as being the suspect and took him into custody. He remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday afternoon with his bond set at $200,000.