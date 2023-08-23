Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Killeen Police Department says a man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl is in a Nevada jail cell.

31-year-old Jacob Murphy is being held in the Washoe County jail awaiting extradition to Bell County. He’s accused of sexual assault of a child.

Investigators say the family of the 15-year-old girl reported the crime to Kileen Police on June 20, 2022. Detectives say they found evidence that Murphy engaged in inappropriate communication with the child through messages.

Detectives say Murphy denied the allegations during interviews. They say the victim’s family confronted Murphy, who then left the area.

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office issued a criminal complaint on August 15th, 2023, and Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson issued a warrant for Murphy’s arrest.

The Regional Sex Offender Unit and U.S. Marshals Service found and arrested Murphy on August 22nd without incident.

No word yet on when Murphy will return to Bell County.