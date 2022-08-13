Killeen (FOX 44) — A Bell County judge has arraigned a 17-year-old on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in March.

Christian Lamar Weston is accused of killing 52-year-old Yolanda N’Gaojia on March 22nd, 2022. Weston is also facing an unrelated Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon.

Weston will be in the Bell County Jail, held without bond.

Officers found N’Gaojia and another victim in the 13000 block of St. HWY 195 just after 5 p.m. on March 22nd. N’Gaojia died from her wounds while the other victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Almost five months later, the Bell County District Attorney’s office brought the murder charge against Weston.

This was Killeen’s 9th homicide of 2022.

Detectives are still investigating this shooting and more charges may be filed.