Rogers, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $200,000 for a 39-year-old Rogers man who has been arrested in connection with a shooting which took place last February.

Christopher Bradley Young remained in the Bell County Jail Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with bodily injury with a deadly weapon after he was arrested by Bell County deputies.

An arrest affidavit in the case stated it was on February 2 that deputies were sent to a CEFCO convenience store in Rogers where the victim visited. On arrival, they found the victim being treated for two gunshot wounds.

The affidavit quoted the victim as saying he went to his property on New Colony Road to collect his boat and to inform the people who stayed there that they needed to pay rent.

The affidavit stated the victim told deputies a person known to him approached as he attempted to hook the boat to his truck, and shot at him several times with a firearm.

Deputies then went to the New Colony Road location and recovered a .45 caliber shell casing and found blood about 25 feet from where the casing was found.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Young was arrested late Friday afternoon.