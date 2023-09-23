Harker Heights (FOX 44/KWKT) — Harker Heights Police have arrested one man after a crash and deadly shooting Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, near the intersection of Prospector Trail and Cattail Circle around 9:40 a.m.

Officers found 41-year-old Johnathan Rhodan of Jarrell with a gunshot wound. Justice of the Peace Nicola J. James pronounced him deceased at 11:40 a.m.

Officers then located a car that hit a witness’s description of the second vehicle involved in the crash. They say the driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop, but then crashed out at the intersection of Stillhouse Lake Road and FM 2484.

An ambulance took the driver of the car to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver’s name is not being released at this time and police are not saying if the person will face criminal charges. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400, press option 2.

