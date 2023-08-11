Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – Harker Heights police have arrested a 30-year-old Killeen man in connection with a July 19 stabbing that sent another man to the hospital.

Travis Mathew Edwards was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Harker Heights Police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said officers were called to the Seton Medical Center at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, July 19 on a report of a stabbing victim being brought in. The victim was in the emergency room, and officers spoke with his girlfriend and another person who brought him in by private car.

Officers were also able to speak with the victim, and discovered that he and the girlfriend went to an establishment in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard. As they entered, he was stabbed by someone he did not know for an unknown reason.

Police said they were given a description of the person the victim believed had stabbed him. The investigation led to the arrest of Edwards Thursday.

He remained in the Bell County Jail Friday in lieu of $150,000 bond.