Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Killeen Police report making an arrest of a 37-year-old man in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday on Alan Kent Drive.

It happened just after 10:00 a.m. in the 4500 block of Alan Kent. When officers got there after getting a call about a possible shooting, they found a man who was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation, officers learned that the suspect and victim got into an argument related to a narcotics purchase – with the suspect driving away and the victim left on foot.

The suspect is then believed to have turned his car around and drove toward the victim, firing shots at him.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the investigation showed the suspect then fled the scene and threw away his clothing and the weapon that was used.

Officers were given a good description of the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on it later in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive. Police said narcotics were found in the vehicle, and both the driver and passenger were taken to jail.

As the investigation went on, police named Demetris Tyrone Prier as their primary suspect in the shooting.

Prier was first taken to the Killeen City Jail, then later transferred to Bell County – where he remained Friday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.

His bond on the two charges totaled $150,000.